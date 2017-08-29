Law lauds wonderful Windies' Headingley heroics

West Indies responded to their Edgbaston humiliation to record a famous win at Headingley and Stuart Law was understandably proud.

Proud West Indies coach Stuart Law hailed his side's character and the displays of contrasting styles from Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite after the two batsmen played starring roles in a stunning second-Test victory over England.

Hope (147 and 118 not out) became the first player in history to record two centuries in a first-class match at Headingley, while Brathwaite came close to achieving the same landmark - scoring 134 and 95 as the Windies triumphed by five wickets.

After sharing 246 to help the tourists to a first-innings lead of 169, Hope and Brathwaite again did the bulk of the work on Tuesday, putting on a further 144 for the third wicket.

As a result, West Indies were able to chase down 322 in 91.2 overs and record a famous win just 10 days after they lost 19 wickets in a day en route to a humiliating first-Test defeat at Edgbaston.

"I think it's put a lot of doubters out there to bed," Law told Sky Sports. "I always believed that these boys could play as well as they did. A lot of people thought it wasn't possible, but in this game they showed it.

"It takes a lot of character to come out after a beating like we had at Edgbaston, and beat the same side here at Headingley in seam-friendly conditions. It's a tremendous effort from our boys."

Hope's Test average was below 20 prior to the Headingley Test, but he followed up his maiden century in fine fashion with another stylish innings on Tuesday.

"I said if he gets one [hundred], he'll get plenty and he got one then got another one," Law added. "We're really proud of him, he's been going through a form dip, but he's always been looking in such good nick. Hopefully the pretty 20s are gone and the pretty 120s are here to stay.

"He's a fantastic player, great to watch and a big member of our side. I think it's just a matter of belief, really, self-belief - trusting his own technique and trusting his own ability.

"He did that in the first innings and I think that just gave him great confidence. He knows he can play."

Law also heaped praise on Brathwaite, who batted doggedly at the top of the order.

"He's not the most fashionable looking cricketer, but he gets his job done and he's one of my first picks every game," said the Australian.

"He just went out this game and showed exactly what he can do. He did it his way and people might not like what they see, but we love him.

"[He's got] plenty of courage, plenty of character and plenty of determination - for a 24-year-old, that's a lot to have."