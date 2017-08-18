Matt Le Tissier: Tottenham ace Victor Wanyama is better than Matic

Matt Le Tissier insists Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is a better player than Nemanja Matic of Manchester United.

Matic was lauded for his sparkling debut in United’s 4-0 demolition of West Ham United last weekend and many pundits have questioned why Chelsea sold him to a direct title rival.

On the other hand, Wanyama has enjoyed a superb first 12 months with Spurs and was an ever-present in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting line-up last season.

The Kenya captain was integral to the club’s second-placed finish in the Premier League and his defensive work allowed teammates such as Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen to flourish.

Sky Sport pundit Le Tissier has accepted that Serbian Matic is “decent” in central midfield but says he is not at the same level as Spurs’ Wanyama and Chelsea ace N’Golo Kante.

Wanyama and Kante will go head to head on Sunday at Wembley in a mouthwatering Premier League showdown that pits last season’s first and second placed teams against one another.

“I’ve gone with the two best holding midfielders in the Premier League in front of my back four,” he told Sky Sports. “Former Blue Nemanja Matic is obviously decent in that role but I think there’s more to N’Golo Kante and Victor Wanyama.

“Cesc Fabregas is unlucky not to get in but he’d be my first substitute to come on and would be in there if I was playing a back three, while Moussa Dembele is quality but doesn’t quite have the defensive qualities of my picks.”

Tottenham are aiming to build on their opening day 2-0 win at Newcastle United, while Chelsea are looking to revive their campaign after a shock home 3-2 defeat to Burnley last weekend.