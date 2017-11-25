I-League 2017/18: Minerva Punjab 1-1 Mohun Bagan: Late equaliser stuns Mariners in season opener

Sony Norde opened the scoring in the first half but Moinuddin Khan equalised in the first game of the eleventh edition of the I-League...

Minerva Punjab FC snatched an elusive 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan in the opening game of the 2017/18 I-League season at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday.







Sony Norde (43') opened the scoring and edged the visitors ahead. Moinuddin Khan (88') equalised for the Punjab-based side late in regulation time.







Minerva Punjab head coach Khagen Singh had a fully fit squad to choose from and started in a 4-3-3 formation. Arshdeep Singh was the goalkeeper with Deepak Devrani, Sukhdev Singh, Guy Eric Dano and Abhishek Ambedkar creating a defensive screen in front of him.







Kassim Aidara, Toshiya Hosoe and William Opoku made up a three-man foreign midfield. Bhutanese winger Chencho Gyeltshen was on the left flank with Gagandeep Bali on the other. Girik Khosla was the striker deployed up front.







Mohun Bagan in a classic 4-4-2 setup had Shilton Paul in between the sticks. Gurjinder Kumar and Ricky Lallawmawma, the full backs had Kinshuk Debnath and Kingsley Eze for company at the back. Raynier Fernandes started in central midfield alongside Shilton D'Silva to accommodate Chesterpaul Lyngdoh on the right flank.







Skipper Sony Norde and strikers Anusmana Kromah and Aser Pierrick Dipanda made sure the Bagan lineup had no shortage of stars even though the Indian contingent looked depleted, most favouring a move to the Indian Super League.







The visitors took a long time to get going as did the blue-stripped hosts. Much of the game was played in the midfield and neither side were unable to create serious intrusions into either's opposition box early on.







However, Chencho Gyeltshen did ask some questions which the shaky yet experienced Mariners' backline saw off easily. It had to be the Haitian magician who broke the deadlock to score the season's first goal.

