I-League 2017/18: Mohun Bagan's Sony Norde: Team not ready to play Kolkata derby

EXCLUSIVE | BY SOHAM MUKHERJEE







Mohun Bagan fans would have mixed feelings with just four days to go for the start of the 2017/18 I-League campaign. On one hand, their Haitian magician sealed a return to the Kolkata club for his fourth season, foregoing big paycheques in the ISL.







On the other, the newly appointed club captain sent out dour signals with the highly anticipated 'Kolkata derby' against East Bengal barely a fortnight away and blamed the schedule-makers of the league.







"The derby has come too early. I feel that Mohun Bagan is not ready to play derby. After the first two games, the derby has been scheduled. This is the first time I am seeing this. First time I feel a little pressurised, as I can see that my team is not ready to play the derby", he said on the sidelines of the I-League launch ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday.







"I am continuing with Bagan for the fans. Mohun Bagan has been the first team who brought me to India, and I have to give back whatever it has given me. The last three years if I am successful it is all because of Mohun Bagan", Norde said.











