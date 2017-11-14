I-League 2017: Bhaichung Bhutia slams AIFF over kick-off timings

Former Indian striker Bhaichung Bhutia expressed his disappointment over the kick-off times of the I-League fixtures that were released on Tuesday. The retired footballer tweeted a reply to a user who criticised the 2PM kick-offs for I-League games in the upcoming season and claimed that I-League deserves much better.

Bhaichung AIFF I-League

The 40-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the best footballers to play for India, tweeted another reply in which he called for a single league with 15 to 18 teams.

 

 

Bhaichung AIFF I-League

 

Bhutia has been very open in expressing opinions about the progress and the direction of Indian football and he has just made another strong statement here by criticising the I-League fixtures. The fixture list, which came out earlier today, is being widely criticised in social media mainly due to the 2PM kick-offs even for the big games like the Kolkata derby.

