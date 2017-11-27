I-League 2017: Gokulam Kerala FC squad analysis - Hopeful debutants to be the surprise package?

As we count down towards yet another season of I-League, Goal analyses the strengths and weaknesses of each club participating this time around.

Next in line is Gokulam Kerala FC, a club which is set to end Kerala's long wait for a club in India's primary football division.

The North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA FC) is one of two teams who is debuting into Indian domestic club football's top tier this season along with Gokulam Kerala FC.

This is how their squad looks like for I-League 2017:

Goalkeepers: Nikhil Bernard, Bilal Khan, Priyant Kumar, Ajmal PA.

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Santu Singh, Shinu S, Sanju G, Sushanth Mathew, Daniel Addo, Emmanuel Chigozie, Mohammed Salah, Dibin M D.

Midfielders: Gulom Urunov, Muhammed Rashid, Irshad, Arjun Jayaraj, Mohamed Saukat.

Forwards: Khaled Alsaleh, Usman Ashik, Rohit Mirza, Jimshad, Vicky Meitei, Salman, Shoaib, Lalrameng Mawia, Lelo Mbele Blaise, Kamo Stephane Bayi, Arif Javed.

Strengths

The presence of former Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan forward Kamo Bayi in Gokulam's front line is promising. The talented striker played his part in Aizawl's famous title win last season and if he can find his scoring boots early on in the season, it will act as the perfect launchpad for the I-League new entrants this season. The sooner they climb up the table, the better.

