I-League 2017: Shillong Lajong FC Squad Analysis- Can Bobby Nongbet's men break into top three?

The I-League 2017/18 kicks off on Saturday and as ten teams prepare for a new season of football extravaganza, Goal takes a look at the strengths and weaknesses of each team in their hunt for glory.

Next in line are Shillong Lajong FC, who will be looking to better their fifth position finish last season and try to break into top three.

Shillong Lajong decided to snap relations with coach Thangboi Singto ending an eight-year-old association, first as an assistant coach and then as a head coach since 2012. He was replaced with Bobby Nongbet, who holds an AFC A License and has been an integral part of the youth development program at Lajong.

This is their seventh successive season in I-League and there has been a notable stagnancy in Lajong's performance as they continue their mid-table performances in I-League without being able to break into the top three. After Aizwal FC won I-League last season, even after debuting in the top tier later than Lajong, alarm bells started ringing in the Lajong hierarchy which forced them to sack Singto, release all foreigners of previous season and sign a fresh bunch to provide renewed impetus to the team.

This is how their squad looks like for I-League 2017/18:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Neithovilie Chalieu and Nidhinlal Moolaka Veedu.

Defenders: Aibankupar Dohling, Kenstar Kharshong, Allen Lyngdoh, Kynsailang Khongsit, Rakesh Pradhan, Novin Gurung, Juho Oh and Laurence Doe

Midfielders: Hardycliff Nongbri, Redeem Tlang, Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi, Donboklang Lyngdoh, F. Lalrohlua, Daniel Odafin and Sr. Kagaly Anal

Forwards: Lalrammuana, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Alen Deory, Abdoulaye Koffi and Aiman Saleh Al Hagri.

Strengths

Shillong Lajong was done signing their full quota of six foreigners back in August, and this time they are relying heavily on them to fire on all cylinders.