I-League 2017: Why a Kolkata Derby kick-off at 2 p.m. is a win-win for everyone

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will play each other in season's first derby which kicks off at 2 p.m. on December 3. Isn't the timing ideal for fans?

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) released I-League 2017-18 fixtures on Tuesday and all hell broke loose when it was found that the high-voltage Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal has been scheduled for a 2 p.m. kick-off.

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia was vocal about his displeasure over the timings and replied to a tweet saying," What a shame. I League deserves much better. Both league should agree and do well but not by killing each other (sic)."

Sanjoy Sen, head coach of Mohun Bagan, is also surprised to find a 2 p.m. kick off. Sen was quoted saying by bengali daily Bartaman Patrika-"Supporters of both clubs come from far away districts to watch the derby. Now they have to start early in the morning to catch the game. Moreover, even if it is November, winter is yet to set in and people are sweating after mild running. It would have been better if the match was scheduled a little later in the afternoon.''

The marquee I-League clash held on December 9, 2012, which made the headlines for all the wrong reasons, kicked off at 2 p.m. Even in succeeding seasons the 'boro match' (Big Game) of Kolkata Maidan has been played in the afternoon with early kick-offs. If we turn the pages of history, Indian football has witnessed even morning kick-offs, during the 70s and 80s when football matches were played at the Eden Gardens.

Almost all matches in the premier division of the Calcutta Football League (CFL), where the two Kolkata giants ply their trade, started at 3 p.m. Fans flocked to the stadium and even on weekdays housefull boards were hung when East Bengal took the field in the afternoon. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan officials had to arrange a giant LED screen outside the stadium and create a fan zone as thousands of Mariners refused to leave even when tickets were sold out.