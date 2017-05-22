I-League 2nd Division: NEROCA FC become first Manipuri club to achieve promotion to the I-League

Remaining unbeaten throughout the final round, the Imphal-based club make their way into Indian domestic club football's top tier next season...

North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association Football Club (NEROCA FC) have won the 2016/17 edition of 2nd Division I-League and are on their way to the I-League for the very first time in their history.


More to follow...

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes