A-League Review: Victory hold off Mariners as Jets save unbeaten record

Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory are still without an A-League win this term, while Newcastle Jets preserved their unbeaten run.

Melbourne Victory extended their unbeaten run against Central Coast Mariners to 13 matches following Sunday's 1-1 A-League draw.

Leroy George cancelled out Connor Pain's opener and Victory survived some sustained second-half pressure to leave Central Coast Stadium with a share of the spoils.

Paul Okon's side deservedly took the lead when Pain collected Andrew Hoole's pass to the left of the area, cut inside past two challenges and fired high into the corner of the net.

But the Mariners' lead lasted only seven minutes, with George curling a sublime free-kick in off the left-hand post from 20 yards to silence the home fans.

The Mariners twice hit the woodwork in the closing stages through Pain and Kwabena Appiah-Kubi, but they could not find a way to snatch their first league victory of the season.

They remain in ninth place, level on two points with Victory, who also await their first win.

In the earlier match, Newcastle Jets came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Western Sydney Wanderers.

The visitors suffered an FFA Cup semi-final loss to Adelaide United on Tuesday but responded well to that setback as they took the lead after only 16 minutes at McDonald Jones Stadium through Mark Bridge.

Wanderers were the better side for much of the first hour but the Jets snatched a 68th-minute equaliser when Dimitri Petratos tapped in a rebound, and they spurned a number of chances in the closing stages to take all three points.

Ernie Merrick's side stay third in the table, two points above Wanderers, with both teams yet to suffer a league loss this term.