A-League season preview: Sydney FC

A run of 19 games unbeaten saw Sydney FC trounce everything, and everyone, before them last season, and will be hoping that they can replicate their majestic form in a bid to win back-to-back A-League Championships.

It is easier said than done for Graham Arnold and his men, of course, but the Sky Blues are well-equipped to pull off such an extraordinary feat thanks in large to several high-profile off-season recruits.

2016-17 finishing position: 1st

Coach: Graham Arnold

INS AND OUTS

Ins: Paulo Retre, Chris Zuvela, Alex Cisak, Luke Wilkshire, Adrian Mierzejewski, Anthony Kalik

Outs: Bernie Ibini, Filip Holosko, George Blackwood, George Timotheou, Danny Vukovic, Bai Antoniou, Milos Dimitrijevic

STAR PLAYER - Adrian Mierzejewski

Key to Sydney’s success last season came down to the brilliance of the club’s quartet of Filip Holosko, Alex Brosque, Milos Ninkovic and Bobo in the final third.

Holosko is now gone, of course, but in Adrian Mierzejewski, Graham Arnold has a player who has everything it takes to set the league alight.

Mierzejewski, of course, is no spring chicken. He’s 30 years of age and in his prime, boasts of an impressive CV having played for Polonia Warsaw, Trabzonspor and has 40 international caps for Poland.

He also has quite the dazzling left foot – not quite on par with Lionel Messi’s, but good enough that his style of play is somewhat reminiscent of a certain David Silva.

Adrian Mierzejewski More