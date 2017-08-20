I-League: Sony Norde extends Mohun Bagan stay for another year

The Green and Maroons brigade have fortified their attack with the signing of their star winger....

Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan have made a statement signing after securing the services of their star winger Sony Norde for the upcoming domestic season.

"Very happy to sign for Mohun Bagan for another season," the player wrote on social media.

The Haitian has been plying his trade for the Mariners for the past three seasons and is the lynch-pin of the outfit, helping them win the I-League trophy in 2014-15 and the Fedeation Cup the next year. He has scored 13 goals in the league for the century-old outfit and had also represented Mumbai City FC in the second and third editions of the Indian Super League. He has also made some good progress over the last 18 months in cementing a place in the national team set-up.

The 28-year-old is a huge favourite among the Bagan faithful, who will be reassured by this development among concerns that all the best talents in the country are opting to play for Indian Super League (ISL) sides.

With Norde's signing, Mohun Bagan now have confimed four foreigners for the upcoming I-League season. The club had already signed Yuta Kinowaki, Dipanda Dicka and Diogo Ferreira while it remains to be seen how many of the three foriegners - Eze Kingsley, Stephane Kamo Bayi and Ansumana Kromah - who are playing in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) are retained for the top-tier competition.

Sony is expected to arrive in Kolkata in early October to take part in an exhibition match alongside the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Sourav Ganguly, Jose Ramirez Barreto, Chima Okorie which will be played in front of Diego Maradona.