A-League: Top five Sydney derbies of all time

It's the A-League's first Sydney derby of the season on Saturday night and it's sure to be an amazing occasion as always.

This contest has quickly grabbed the attention of Sydney and Australia and arguably more than any other game has shown what the A-League can achieve at its best.

Sydney FC have been the dominant team in the fixture, winning seven of the 15 matches, but were denied by the Western Sydney Wanderers last season in their only loss for the entire campaign.

However it's the Wanderers active supporters who rule in the stands, with their movement, chants and choreography.

In the lead-up to the 16th instalment of the Sydney derby, Goal takes a look at the top five:

5 - Record crowd sees Sky Blues shine

Western Sydney Wanderers 0-4 Sydney FC

October 8, 2016

ANZ Stadium

The history of the A-League has been littered with slip-ups off the field but this was a moment where football made a serious statement.

A crowd of 61,880 turned up at the former Olympic stadium in Sydney to watch this opening round encounter of the 2016-17 season, breaking the previous A-League attendance record of 55,436.