I learnt a lot this season, says Arsenal’s Iwobi

The Gunners missed out a place in Champions League, but the forward has disclosed that he learnt many things from the outgoing season

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has disclosed that he learnt a lot in the just concluded season.

For the first time in 21 years, Arsenal failed to qualify for the Uefa Champions League – with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool picking the available spots.

Iwobi on his own part played a crucial role in Arsene Wenger’s squad this term, featuring 26 times with three goals to show for it.

The Gunners wrapped up their English Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium to finish in fifth position with 75 points.

And the 21-year-old who replaced Alexis Sanchez in the 68th minute against the Goodison Park lords disclosed he learnt from the season under review and still learning.

''Learnt a lot this season and still learning! Well done boys,'' Iwobi tweeted.

Wenger’s men stand a chance to end on a high when they challenge champions, Chelsea for the English FA Cup diadem on May 27.
 

