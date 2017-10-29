Leaving Chelsea 'was the best decision' - Lyon’s Traore

The Burkina Faso international found opportunities limited at the Stamford Bridge outfit and is happy with the decision to move permanently to France

Bertrand Traore has admitted that leaving Chelsea to join Lyon was the best way to develop his promising career.

Traore was officially signed by the Blues in 2013 before being shipped out on loan to Vitesse the next year.

On securing a work permit ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, he returned to England and was drafted into the senior team of the London side where he scored two goals in ten English Premier League appearances.

Performances with Ajax in his second loan spell - where he steered the Dutch side to the final of the Europa League - saw him opt for a £9 million move to the Groupama Stadium outfit in the summer.

Having settled seamlessly in his new environment, the 22-year-old versatile attacker admitted that he is happy taking the bold step of leaving the English topflight champions stating that stern competition for places might hinder his growth.

“Going from Chelsea was the best decision for me. I am enjoying myself, as a young players you can only improve if you are playing every week,” Traore told Daily Mail.

“I enjoyed my time at Chelsea and when I had opportunities to show what I could do on the pitch, I took them with both hands. But there weren't any guarantee I would play.

“Yes, I would be happy if it was me in the Chelsea first-team playing every weekend, but this is football and you have to take decisions. Along with Chelsea, I took the decision to sign for Lyon and I am happy with that.

“Why not, it is up to me to develop and progress as a player and prove that I am good enough to play in the Premier League

On possibilities of a return to Chelsea, the former Auxerre youngster is hoping to follow in the footsteps players such as Nemanja Matic and David Luiz, both whom returned to the London outfit after securing moves abroad.

“Others went back, it is a possibility. I have to focus on Lyon, do my best and see what I do in the future," he concluded.