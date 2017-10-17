Leaving the Instagram haters behind, the rebirth of Raheem Sterling

Less Instagram, more goals. That seems to be the broad story of Raheem Sterling's time at Manchester City, particularly given this superb run of form he is currently enjoying.

Fierce criticism is never far from the winger's radar, despite scoring seven goals and playing a lead role in Pep Guardiola's vibrant City side, which is why he has stopped looking at Instagram's 'discover' section.

Sterling 7/1 first scorer v Napoli

The average young man's discover feed will be populated with pictures of footballers, models, cars and Fifa Ultimate Team cards, but Sterling's is dotted with posts criticising his performances, or way of life.

Footballers have been ignoring newspapers for years but screenshots of the stories which detail their private lives are easily screenshotted and posted to Instagram, leaving very few hiding places.

The only alternative is to stop looking, and stop worrying.

"In my first year here, being really young, I always used to be on Instagram," he said ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Napoli. "You would see stuff pop up on your explore page and you would check it out, because you didn’t know any better.

"Since I’ve been getting the negative comments, I’ve realised that the best thing to do is not to look at it, so that’s been my thing so far in the last years. Just don’t look at it and it won’t affect you."

That approach, combined with the City squad's improved understanding of Guardiola's methods, has led him to become one of the finest players in the country, or at least one of the players in the best run of form.

Gabriel Jesus Raheem Sterling Manchester City More