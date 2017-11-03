Lebanon use Rugby League World Cup as fight for acceptance

It is almost a year since Peter Dutton, Australia’s immigration minister, stood up in parliament and said it was a “mistake” for previous governments to have allowed Lebanese migrants into the country.

The comments were incendiary, divisive and swiftly derided as “outrageous”. Yet they were just the latest chapter in a sorry tale of racial friction between Australia and its sizeable Lebanese community, which is battling to repair its image amid growing anxieties over Australian multiculturalism.

At the forefront of the charm offensive are Lebanon’s rugby league side, who face England on Saturday a week after securing their first World Cup victory with a 29-18 win over France.

“We are hoping that our success and World Cup campaign will give a different image to our community in Australia,” says Remond Safi, the chief executive of the Lebanese Rugby League Federation.

That image has been shaped by simmering racial unrest that came to the boil in the early 2000s, when a series of gang rapes by Lebanese Muslim youths opened a chasm that grew ever wider following the attacks of Sept 11.

In 2005, those tensions resulted in race riots in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla.

“Without sugar-coating it, there are times that, in this country, the Lebanese community does get a bad name and has been in the media for all the wrong reasons,” said Lebanon’s Robbie Farah before the tournament. “So, we have got an opportunity to be in the media for the right reasons and to send out some positive messages.”

Victory over France certainly did that, even if a repeat result against Wayne Bennett’s England is likely to prove beyond the reach of the tournament’s lowest-ranked side.

That said, there are plenty of reasons for optimism, not least the presence of a handful of NRL stars, including Farah, prop Tim Mannah and stand-off Mitchell Moses, alongside their part-time team-mates. Lebanon are also guided by coach Brad Fittler, who is bristling with World Cup pedigree having twice won the tournament as a player with Australia. The side’s links to Australia are predictably tight. Of their 24-man squad, only one is a home-grown player who is based in Lebanon. But there are four Lebanon-based non-playing members of the team who have been included with the hope that they can fuel the game back home.