Lebogang Manyama: Cape Town City cannot be scared of Bidvest Wits

The two sides get the Premiership campaign underway on Friday in what is expected to a mouthwatering clash

Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama concedes they will not be scared of Bidvest Wits when the two teams meet on Friday night.

“We are not going into the game being scared of something like that (the champions tag). We’re going to give them the respect they deserve as champions, but we can’t be scared of them,” Manyama told Goal.

City was one of the only two teams that managed to beat the champions in their own backyard last season, and they also did the same under the banner of Mpumalanga Black Aces the season prior.

“We know they are tough to play at home, but we managed to beat them at home last year and we also did it under Mpumalanga Black Aces but it’s all in the past,” Manyama said.

Given their astute signings, the PSL Player of the Year sees the Students as a giant in the making.

“They have become stronger now with the couple of signings they have made. So, they are going to be one of the big teams in South Africa,” Manyama said.

“We are very confident we can come up with the result, but we are facing a team that’s stronger than they were the last time we faced them at Bidvest,” said Manyama.

“We have to give them the respect they deserve, but they must also be careful of what we can do as a team,” Manyama concluded.