Lebogang Manyama denies losing focus after attracting interest from Konyaspor

The former Ajax Cape Town attacker has secured his dream move to Europe

Bafana Bafana international Lebogang Manyama says he never lost focus during negotiations between Cape Town City and Turkish club Konyaspor last week.

“I don’t know how it can said that I am not focused. When I play football I don’t worry about what is happening around me on the field,” Manyama told The Star.

Manyama was left out of City’s MTN 8 clash with Bidvest Wits last Sunday after reports emerged that he demanded a move away.

“I play to enjoy myself and to get better with each game. I can’t come here and question a person’s opinion of how I was. If they felt I was like that then I don’t have a problem with that," he added.

“That’s why I have been quiet about it because I respect that. For me there is no problem in going on the field and putting in a shift,” Manyama said.

City coach McCarthy stated that his mind was elsewhere.

“It’s a tricky one because when you try argue your point they think you are arrogant. But sometimes you argue because you feel you can do the job,” Manyama continued.

“To be honest, I wanted to argue with him as I felt I could do the job. But at the end of the day it is never about me and it’s not about the coach.

"I am not Cape Town City. I wasn’t prepared to start something that would have affected the whole team,” Manyama concluded.

The forward is currently with the Bafana squad in Cape Verde where they will face the Blue Sharks in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Friday.

He is expected to undergo a medical in Cape Verde before sealing him move to the Turkish Super Lig club.