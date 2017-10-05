Lebogang Mothiba eager to show South African public what he can offer Bafana Bafana

Mothiba’s call-up came at the right time in the midst of his outstanding club form

South Africa striker Lebogang Mothiba now wants to show the public what they have been missing over the last two matches that saw Bafana Bafana lose to Cape Verde Islands.

“When you come to the national team, you know you can play. You must always believe in yourself and trust in your ability, tell yourself you can do it and also show people what you can do,” Mothiba told the media.

Bafana’s World Cup hopes suffered a major setback when they lost to the Blue Sharks, but it was Fifa's decision to order a replay for the Senegal game that put put a dent on their dreams.

“We need to focus on the game against Burkina Faso and leave what happened in the past,” Mothiba said.

The call-up comes arguably at the right time for Mothiba following his hat-trick for Valenciennes last weekend.

For Mothiba, it’s still a learning curve but he is excited to be playing with players he is fond of and grew up admiring.

“For me, getting this call-up is an achievement. I think it is important to focus on training and then see from there. All the players here are good players, great players. I have looked up to some of them growing up, and now I get to play with them. I am still young and still learning from them,” Mothiba said.