LeBron and Cavaliers embarrass Celtics for 2-0 series lead

Defending NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers showed no mercy as they dismantled the Boston Celtics 130-86.

Cleveland barely raised a sweat on Friday as they took a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 32-18 lead after the first quarter, but things were just getting started. Cleveland – playing in a hostile environment on away court at TD Garden – outscored the Celtics 40-13 in the second quarter to open up a comprehensive 41-point advantage heading into the break – the largest half-time lead in playoff history.

LeBron James, who was not nominated for league MVP when the list came out on Friday, scored 30 points with seven assists, four rebounds and four steals.

The four-time MVP's four steals helped him pass Michael Jordan for the second-most in NBA playoff history.

Kevin Love has also been nearly unstoppable at times. Love posted 21 points with 12 rebounds in just 27 minutes of action.

Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas made about as little an impact as a player can make in a game. After missing all six of his shot attempts in the first half, he was held out of the second half with a "right hip strain", according to the team.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 19 points on seven of 11 shooting.