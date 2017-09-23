LeBron James calls President Trump a 'bum' after uninviting Warriors to White House

NBA superstar LeBron James hit out at Donald Trump following his decision to rescind the Golden State Warriors' White House invite.

LeBron James labelled United States President Donald Trump "a bum" after he uninvited Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors from the White House.

It was reported in June that Warriors players had unanimously voted against accepting a White House invite after their NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But as of Friday Warriors general manager Bob Myers said the invitation remained open and the team had been in touch with the White House.

READ MORE: NFL hits back at President Donald Trump over controversial comments

READ MORE: President Trump withdraws Warriors’ White House invitation

Curry told reporters during the Warriors' media day on Friday that if it were up to him, a decision on whether or not to visit the White House would be a "short conversation".

"By not going, hopefully that will inspire some change in terms of what we tolerate in this country," said Curry.

Trump responded by tweeting: "Going to the White House is considered a great honour for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

But Cavaliers superstar James retorted emphatically, tweeting: "U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honour until you showed up!"