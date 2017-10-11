LeBron James to miss final preseason game due to ankle injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be without LeBron James due to an ankle injury when they take on Kyrie Irving's Boston Celtics next week.

LeBron James will sit out the Cleveland Cavaliers' final preseason game due to a left ankle injury and is a doubt for their NBA opener against the Boston Celtics.

Superstar forward James tweaked the injury he sustained in a training camp during the Cavs' 108-94 defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

The 13-time NBA All-Star will consequently sit out Friday's meeting with the Orlando Magic.

"He didn't practice today. He's experienced soreness so he won't practice tomorrow, he won't play on Friday either, so [he's] pretty mad, pretty p****d off but it is what it is," head coach Tyronn Lue said.

Asked if there was reason to be concerned about James' availability for next Wednesday's clash with the Celtics, led by former Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving, Lue replied: "Not sure.

"He got treatment all day today, so I'm not sure if we should be concerned or not. But it's pretty sore today so we'll just see what happens."