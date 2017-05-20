LeBron James not a candidate to win NBA MVP

James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard are the finalists for the MVP award as LeBron James missed out.

LeBron James is playing on a different level in the NBA playoffs but the Cleveland Cavaliers star did not make it on the shortlist for the MVP award.

The NBA announced three finalists for its first-ever awards show on Friday and four-time MVP James did not make the cut despite averaging 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists during the regular season.

Instead, the honour will go to either San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, Oklahoma City Thunder's triple-double king Russell Westbrook or Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double this past season, is listed as the favourite to win having eclipsed Oscar Robertson's single-season record with 42 triple-doubles.

The Thunder star also led the NBA in total points scored, while averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

Harden averaged 29.1 points, 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds, after becoming the first player to post 2,000 points and assist on 2,000 points in a single season.

As for Leonard – who is nursing an ankle injury in the Western Conference finals – he averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

The Coach of the Year will be decided between Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Spurs boss Gregg Popovich.

Here are the finalists for the other categories, with the winners to be announced on June 26:

Sixth Man of the Year

Eric Gordon

Andre Iguodala

Lou Williams

Rookie of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon

Joel Embiid

Dario Saric

Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green

Rudy Gobert

Kawhi Leonard

Most Improved Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Rudy Gobert

Nikola Jokic

Best Style

Russell Westbrook

Dwyane Wade

Iman Shumpert

Block of the Year

Hassan Whiteside on Pascal Siakam

Kristaps Porzingis on Spencer Dinwiddie

Kawhi Leonard on James Harden



Game-Winner of the Year

Tyler Uulis vs. Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook vs. Denver Nuggets

Assist of the Year

Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant

Nikola Jokic to Wilson Chandler

Chris Paul to Brandon Bass

Dunk of the Year

Larry Nance Jr. on Brook Lopez

Zach LaVine on Alex Len

Victor Oladipo on Dwight Howard

Performance of the Year

James Harden vs. New York Knicks

Devin Booker vs. Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook vs. Orlando Magic

Klay Thompson vs. Indiana Pacers