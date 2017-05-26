LeBron passes Jordan as all-time NBA playoff scoring leader

LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the NBA playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for the most points in the history of the NBA playoffs.

James only needed until the third quarter of game five of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday to reach the 28 points he required for the milestone.

The 32-year-old three-time NBA champion had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a stellar first half at TD Garden.

His 29 points took him past Jordan and onto 5,989 postseason points.

Jordan (5,987 points) is now second on the list, ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762), Kobe Bryant (5,640) and Shaquille O'Neal (5,250).