LeBron on protests: My voice is more important than my knee

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James does not sound inclined to take a knee in protest during the national anthem, but he has plenty to say about the issues at stake.

In a wide-ranging discussion at Cavaliers media day on Monday, James spoke several times about the controversy surrounding Donald Trump's recent comments about athlete protests – without mentioning the United States president by name.

While he said he "wouldn't be surprised" if NBA players followed the lead of their NFL counterparts who have taken a knee during the anthem, he seems to have no plans to do so.

"My voice and what I do in my community is more powerful than getting on a knee," James said.

"It's not about the disrespect of the flag and our military, it's about equality and the freedom to speak about things they feel are unjust."

James also expressed dismay at Trump's use of players as political fodder, noting that sports brings people of all backgrounds together like nothing else.

"We're not going to let – I'm not going to let, while I have this platform – one individual, no matter the power, no matter the impact that he should have or she should have, ever use sport as a platform to divide us," James said.