Ledesma leaves Australia role to take charge of Jaguares

Michael Cheika said it is only right that Australia return a gift by allowing Mario Ledesma to head back to his homeland.

Mario Ledesma will leave his role as Australia scrum coach to take charge of Jaguares after the final Bledisloe Cup clash with New Zealand.

Ledesma was recruited by Michael Cheika two years ago and signed a contract until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Australia will now have a void to fill after the former Argentina hooker took up the opportunity to return to his homeland to succeed Raul Perez at Buenos Aires-based Super Rugby franchise Jaguares.

Wallabies head coach Cheika said: "Argentina gave us a gift when they gave us Mario Ledesma.

"In 2014 when we went on the tour, when I first took over, we got our scrum pummelled by the English in one game and if you're a good person when you get a gift, you should always give one back.

"Now we're giving a gift back because Mario Ledesma is a good man, he's a great coach and as much as I'm sad that he's leaving, personally as his friend and from a rugby point of view [it's good].

"Not only is he improving himself by having this position, which is what we want our people to do, but also he's coming back to his family who he hasn't seen for many, many years.

"It's going to be a great thing for Argentinian rugby and hopefully the Jaguares will do very well except when they play against the Australian teams."