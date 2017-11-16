Lee Kendall resigns as England Women's goalkeeping coach after being accused by Eni Aluko
The goalkeeping coach for England Women has quit after being accused by Eni Aluko of repeatedly addressing her in a “fake Caribbean accent”.
The Football Association announced Lee Kendall resigned despite an investigation concluding no further action should be taken against him over Aluko’s claims.
Chelsea striker Aluko, who is of African descent, made the allegations against Welshman Kendall during a review of the culture of the England team, in which she also accused manager Mark Sampson of racist abuse.
A statement from the FA said: “The FA has completed its investigation into allegations made by Eniola Aluko regarding Lee Kendall.
“The investigation has now concluded and it was decided that no further action was necessary.
“Despite the FA’s conclusion, Lee Kendall has decided to resign from his position as goalkeeping coach of the England Women’s senior team.
“It is Lee’s choice to focus on the future and on pursuing his career elsewhere. We wish him well for the future.”
Kendall had been sent home ahead of England’s friendly in France last month after Aluko outed him to parliament, prompting the FA’s investigation.
Aluko told the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee: “I suppose it was an attempt to endear himself to me. I do not think he meant it maliciously and certainly he may not have been aware of how annoying it got.
“But, if you can imagine, he is Welsh. For instance, if I constantly spoke to him in a Scottish accent, at some point he is going to say to me, ‘Eni, I am Welsh’.
“After a while, that is how it felt to me because I am not Caribbean, I am of African descent, and it was also behaviour that differentiated me from other players.
“It was not something that I necessarily found offensive, but I thought it was very ignorant and another example of an ignorant mindset and behaviour towards me.”
In her written evidence to the committee, Aluko also accused Kendall of branding her “lazy as f---” and shouting, ‘Oh, f--- off, Eni”, while analysing her performances for England.
She added: “I believed the inflammatory statements were inappropriate, unprofessional and unwarranted; and I felt as though I had been singled out for such treatment.”
An independent investigation last month found Sampson had racially abused both Aluko and Chelsea team-mate Drew Spence after he had been cleared by two previous inquiries.
Sampson had already been sacked on an unrelated matter.