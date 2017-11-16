Lee Kendall resigns as England Women's goalkeeping coach after being accused by Eni Aluko

The goalkeeping coach for England Women has quit after being accused by Eni Aluko of repeatedly addressing her in a “fake Caribbean accent”.

The Football Association announced Lee Kendall resigned despite an investigation concluding no further action should be taken against him over Aluko’s claims.

Chelsea striker Aluko, who is of African descent, made the allegations against Welshman Kendall during a review of the culture of the England team, in which she also accused manager Mark Sampson of racist abuse.

A statement from the FA said: “The FA has completed its investigation into allegations made by Eniola Aluko regarding Lee Kendall.

“The investigation has now concluded and it was decided that no further action was necessary.

“Despite the FA’s conclusion, Lee Kendall has decided to resign from his position as goalkeeping coach of the England Women’s senior team.

Lee Kendall has resigned despite being cleared by the FA