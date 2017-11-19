Leeds 2 Middlesbrough 1: Pablo Hernandez gives Garry Monk a torrid time on Elland Road return
The early-season optimism about a swift return to the Premier League for Middlesbrough suffered another setback on a torrid afternoon for Garry Monk.
The former Leeds United manager, who left the club for Teesside in the summer, endured constant taunts that even extended to obscenities involving the dead paedophile and predatory sex offender Jimmy Savile. But after seeing his Middlesbrough side’s three-match winning run come to an end, Monk was clearly far more pained by the result than the short memories of Leeds fans who had sung his praises six months ago. “Look it’s not about me,” said Monk. “What happened, happened. I have said my side, the club have said their side, it’s done and dusted.
“I’ve got great memories of this club. I enjoyed last season but, now I’m at Middlesbrough, my only focus is on Middlesbrough. We’re off the back of a good run, and deserved to pick up at least a point. We’ll show a good response in the next game, I’m sure.”
Middlesbrough, at least, made a contest of this match, albeit only after referee Keith Stroud gifted them a 76th-minute penalty for an alleged foul by Leeds defender Luke Ayling on Daniel Ayala.
Stroud consulted his assistant who, presumably, had not seen what television pictures clearly showed – that Ayling had been dragged down first by Ayala before lashing out in retaliation.
The incident sparked a predictably furious response from home supporters who, armed with flags that had been issued before kick-off, threw sticks onto the pitch which had to be cleared after Leeds captain Pontus Jansson had appealed for calm.
Britt Assombalonga scored to set up a tense finale, which featured seven minutes of added time, although the closest Boro could come to an unwarranted equaliser was a shot by Martin Braithwaite which was brilliantly deflected to safety by Jansson.
Anything other than a Leeds win – one which ended a worrying run for manager Thomas Christiansen of seven defeats in his previous eight league and cup games – would have been an injustice as his side had been in control from the moment Pablo Hernández shot them into a 24th-minute lead.
Ezgjan Alioski’s cross into the area was poor but Kalvin Phillips steered it expertly to the far post with a stooping header from where Hernández finished into the roof of the net.
Christiansen’s side grew in stature after taking the lead and, soon after the restart, doubled it when Alioski slid in to covert a well-worked attack that saw Kemar Roofe find Hernández for the telling cross.
Samuel Saiz also struck a post as Leeds threatened to embarrass their former manager, although referee Stroud’s intervention ensured the afternoon was not as routine as it might have been for Christiansen.
“Personally, I don’t care about the pressure,” said Christiansen, whose position had come under scrutiny. “I’ll gladly take the pressure if I can take it away from the players.
“I’m very pleased because the players did a good job of believing in their abilities and following my instructions.”