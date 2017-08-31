Leeds bring in Cibicki from Malmo

Thomas Christiansen has made a promising start to life as Leeds United boss and the Dane has moved to strengthen his squad.

Leeds United have added Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki to their promotion-chasing squad ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Championship club, who lost last season's top scorer Chris Wood to Burnley this month, have handed the 23-year-old a four-year-deal at Elland Road.

Cibicki scored 12 goals in 30 starts for Malmo and has represented Sweden Under-21s, having played for Poland at U19 and U20 level.

Leeds have made an excellent start to the campaign under Thomas Christiansen to sit third in the table, unbeaten after five matches.