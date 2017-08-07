Leeds, Hull and Nottingham chase Congo striker Kabananga

The Championship trio are expected to rival each other for the services of the 28-year-old attacker

Championship side Leeds United are reportedly ahead two rivals in the race to sign Astana striker Junior Kabananga.

The Congolese attacker is a wanted man in the English second tier with reports also linking him with Hull City and Nottingham Forest.

But according to TeamTalk, Leeds are the frontrunners in the race to sign the African Cup of Nations golden boot winner.

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals in 21 games for the Kasakhstan Premier League side which has seen him attract interest from England.