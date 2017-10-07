Leeds Rhinos storm to victory in Grand Final to deny Castleford fairytale ending

In driving rain at Old Trafford, Castleford’s dreams of a first league title were drowned, deluged, demolished. They ran into one of the great Grand Final defensive performances from Leeds Rhinos. They ran into a team that knows better than anyone else how to manage these big occasions. They ran into Danny McGuire, the Leeds captain playing his final game for the club, who orchestrated the show so consummately he may as well have been waving a baton.

That Castleford so resoundingly failed to show, having dazzled Super League all season with their mesmerising attacking angles, was a genuine shock. But it was also a testament to Leeds’s sustained excellence, stifling a team who had beaten them four times this season, running up 156 points in the process.

As so often, Leeds turned the heat on when it mattered. This is their eighth Super League crown in 14 seasons, and on a wet evening, with the ball slipping around like soap, they played the perfect, disciplined, frill-free game, squeezing Castleford’s pressure points until they popped. The Tigers will wonder, in the traumatic days and weeks ahead, how a team so well-drilled and well-honed could commit so many basic handling errors.

