Left Foot Sport launches Mombasa corporate league

Left Foot Sport have achieved another milestone after launching the Coast Edition of the Amateur Corporate league over the weekend.

The league which incoprates nine teams, kicked-off at the Burhani Sports Grounds with Operations Director Amit Bhasin impressed with the turn out.

“Nine teams on the opening day…surely that is a great start. We want Mombasa to also enjoy the fruits of corporate league hence the decision to launch the same here.

"We want to promise that as Left Foot Sport, we will do our best to have a very successful league.”

In the opening fixtures, Bamburi Cement recovered twice to beat Console Base Limited 3-2 in a five goal thriller while Texas Alarms squeezed a 1-0 win over Tradewinds Aviation.

The nine teams that have been cleared for the new season are Bamburi Cement, Total Kenya Limited, Consolebase Limited, Kenya Bay Beach Hotel, Tradewinds Aviation Services, Kitchen King Limited, Texas Alarms Kenya Limited, APM Terminals and One Africa Logistics Limited.

Left Foot Sports also runs similar league in Nairobi that has been divided into eight divisions.