Lehlogonolo Masalesa ready to help Platinum Stars survive relegation

Masalesa surprised all when he decided to join the North West side despite offers from a few big teams

Platinum Stars midfielder Lehlogonolo Masalesa has no regrets teaming up with Roger De Sa’s men given their disastrous start to the campaign.

“I don’t regret joining Platinum Stars. Obviously we haven’t started the way we would have loved to but it is still too early. We can still bounce back,” Masalesa told the media.

After securing their first win of the season albeit on penalties against Maritzburg United in a Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 match on Friday, Dikwena’s league campaign is still a cause for concern as they are yet to win after nine matches played.

“We are fighting as a team and I have no doubt we will start to climb the ladder on the log. I made the decision I needed to make and I think it was the best decision,” he said.

“We have improved in the last few matches. We drew against Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars and then there’s this win against Maritzburg. We are slowly but surely making our strides,” Masalesa added.

The 25-year-old played his first full game against Maritzburg and he admits that injuries have been holding him back to a large degree.

“We will continue to fight. For me personally, I must admit that injuries have set me back but they are part of football. I have to work hard. This was my first 90 minutes and I really enjoyed myself. I want to build on this performance,” he concluded.

Stars will welcome De Sa’s former team, Ajax Cape Town in a PSL match on Wednesday.