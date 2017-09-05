Lehmann lauds Warner and Handscomb for 'gutsy' display

The patience shown by David Warner and Peter Handscomb's strong mentality against Bangladesh was praised by Australia coach Darren Lehmann.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann lauded David Warner and Peter Handscomb for showing patience as they battled through the Chittagong heat on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Nathan Lyon's seven-for helped remove the hosts for 305, with Warner and Handscomb grinding out fifties to get Australia to stumps down just two wickets and trailing by 80 runs.

Expansive opener Warner was unable to find the boundary with the frequency he is used to, making just four in total and having to wait 74 balls between his second and third.

The pair were visibly fatiguing in the sweltering, humid conditions but managed to get to close of play with an unbeaten 127-run partnership and coach Lehmann commended their efforts.

"Really gutsy," he said. "Obviously, it's pretty hot out there and you have to work hard for your runs.

"To get through and the way they played was excellent. They're in the ice baths now and we'll leave them with the medical team to get them right.

"It was a very special day and hopefully tomorrow [Wednesday] they can kick on.

"It's really just focusing on each ball and trying to get through. I thought they used their feet really well, they played forward and back, they made good decisions and towards the end of the day and when you're like that it's about getting through each ball.

"The umpires handled it well and so did the Bangladesh team to make sure they were right to play."

Lyon claimed five wickets for the third successive match on day one and finished with figures 7-94 from 36.2 overs – his second-best return in Tests.

Lehmann said: "It was fantastic. He's just getting better and better in these conditions, changing his variations, growing and growing as a bowler.

"He overtook Jason Gillespie [who took 259 Test wickets], a pretty mean feat for a finger spinner.

"He's become a leader of our pack in these conditions. He's made subtle changes. [Bowling ugly is] what he's been prepared to do, keep the runs down and put the ball in good areas more often than not.

"I've been really pleased with his consistency and the way he's changed, so happy for him."