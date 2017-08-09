Leicester 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Can Foxes use positive summer to push for Europe?

Leicester will be looking to build upon the success of the last two seasons: Getty

What’s changed?

When it comes to Leicester, what hasn’t changed? One Premier League title, a quarter-final exit from the Champions League, the dismissal of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri and an end-of-season fight for survival: the Foxes have been on quite the journey over the past two seasons and will feel that the status quo has been irreversibly changed for good.

Indeed, in light of their remarkable domestic and European feats, Leicester look to have transformed their reputation as a perennial yo-yo side to Premier League dark horses. A strong transfer window this summer, capped off by the signing of Kelechi Icheancho, lends weight to the theory that the Foxes can continue to move forwards in the years that come – as opposed to backwards.

Players and clubs figures were insistent at the end of last season that it’s a matter of ‘back to basics’ now that the fairytale has drawn to an end, but it’s this sort of modest outlook which set them on the road to unexpected glory in the first place.

So while Leicester may now be yesterday’s news, when it comes to ‘change’ their rivals will surely have learnt by now not to underestimate the plucky East Midlanders.

Who’s in?

Leicester have had the transfer window they should have had last summer. The Foxes have spent smartly so far, recruiting proven talent in the likes of Harry Maguire and Sevilla’s Vicente Iborra - an experienced head who should bring an increase in physicality to the side’s midfield unit. In Iheanacho, Leicester have landed an exciting prospect who will be eager to make a name for himself having been denied the opportunity to do so at Manchester City. It’ll be interesting to see how Craig Shakespeare opts to field the youngster given both him and Jamie Vardy play a similar style of game: quick, opportunistic and direct. Eldin Jakupovic has also been brought in to offer cover for Kasper Schmeichel.

View photos Iheanacho is Leicester's marquee summer signing (Getty) More

Who’s out?

Leicester say goodbye to fan favourite Marcin Wasilewski who now becomes a free agent, as does Michael Cain. Bartosz Kapustka, bought in last summer’s spending spree, has been loaned out to SC Freiburg to develop his game while Ron-Robert Zieler has been sold to VfB Stuttgart. Molla Wague’s loan spell comes to an end and the player returns to Udinese after Leicester opted to pass on a permanent deal. His season came to a premature end in March after being forced out of the remainder of the Foxes’ campaign with a dislocated shoulder.

View photos Marcin Wasilewski said goodbye to Leicester at the end of last season (Getty) More

Read More