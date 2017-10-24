Leicester 3 Leeds 1: Michael Appleton to step down with unbeaten record as Foxes close in on Claude Puel
Michael Appleton is set to step down as caretaker manager with a flawless record as Leicester close in on the appointment of Claude Puel.
Appleton secured his second victory in four days after second-half goals from Islam Slimani and substitute Riyad Mahrez, with Puel now the clear favourite to take permanent charge.
Puel, the former Southampton head coach, has impressed the Leicester hierarchy in talks and is expected to become the club's third manager of the year.
As revealed by Telegraph Sport last week, the Frenchman emerged as a surprise contender shortly after the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare and is understood to have met with officials on Friday and Monday.
He will take over a team recharged by Appleton, with Leeds’ hopes of another Premier League scalp blown away after a dominant Leicester performance in the second half.
Leeds made ten changes here, with the focus undoubtedly on Friday's Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United, but started so impressively that another upset looked on the cards, after their win at Burnley in the previous round.
Jay-Roy Grot had already seen a shot saved by goalkeeper Ben Hamer before Leeds took the lead in the 26th minute, with a spectacular finish from Pablo Hernandez.
The former Swansea midfielder sidestepped Andy King outside the penalty area and then bent a wonderful shot into the corner, the ball striking the underside of the crossbar.
Leicester, who had been poor, levelled within three minutes after Kelechi Iheanacho’s first goal for the club since his £25m move from Manchester City.
Suddenly the home team were transformed, with Demarai Gray shooting just wide and then hitting the crossbar from 25 yards out.
Leicester were in control in the second half, with Slimani producing an inexplicable miss from two yards out, heading over from Marc Albrighton’s precise cross.
But the Algerian striker atoned for his embarrassing moment with the second goal, converting Iheanacho’s cross, before a trademark individual effort from Mahrez killed off the tie.
Leicester could now confirm the appointment of Puel, 56, on Wednesday with Appleton hoping to stay on as assistant manager.
- Leicester (4-4-2): Hamer 6; Amartey 8, Maguire 6, Dragović 6, Chilwell 7; Albrighton 6 (Mahrez 65 7), Iborra 7, King 6, Gray 7; Iheanacho 7 (Vardy 81) Slimani 7. Substitutes Jakupović (g), Fuchs, Ndidi, Musa, Ulloa.
- Leeds (4-4-2): Wiedwald 5; Anita 6, Shaughnessy 6, Jansson 7, Borthwick-Jackson 5 (Ayling half-time 7); Roofe 7, Klich 6, Phillips 6, Cibicki 5 (Sacko 65 6); Grot 6, Hernandez 7. Substitutes Lonergan (g), Pennington, Vieira, Alioski, Lasogga.
- Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)