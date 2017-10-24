Leicester 3 Leeds 1: Michael Appleton to step down with unbeaten record as Foxes close in on Claude Puel

Islam Slimani celebrates the second goal as the Foxes progressed with relative ease - AFP

Michael Appleton is set to step down as caretaker manager with a flawless record as Leicester close in on the appointment of Claude Puel.

Appleton secured his second victory in four days after second-half goals from Islam Slimani and substitute Riyad Mahrez, with Puel now the clear favourite to take permanent charge.

Puel, the former Southampton head coach, has impressed the Leicester hierarchy in talks and is expected to become the club's third manager of the year.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport last week, the Frenchman emerged as a surprise contender shortly after the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare and is understood to have met with officials on Friday and Monday.

Appleton hands over with a perfect record Credit: Getty Images

He will take over a team recharged by Appleton, with Leeds’ hopes of another Premier League scalp blown away after a dominant Leicester performance in the second half.