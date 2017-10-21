Leicester 54 Castres 29: Tigers show ruthless streak to earn crushing victory

The game of two halves cliché was very apt as Leicester Tigers blew away Castres in the opening stanza of their Champions Cup encounter to secure a try bonus point. However, there was nothing routine about the second half, which saw the visitors score four tries to come away with their own try bonus point.

At the end of the breathless encounter, a total of 11 tries were scored with both man-of-the-match Leicester’s Telusa Veainu and Castres’ David Smith both scoring hat-tricks.

Despite Leicester fading in the final 20 minutes, they still come out of the encounter as pool four leaders with Munster beating Racing 14-7 in Thomond Park.

Injury continues to be a talking point as both Matt Toomua and Ellis Genge, who in the first half made a very strong case for England selection during the autumn Tests, had to leave the field due to injury. Toomua did damage to his knee, while it was Genge’s ankle that saw him limp off. Head coach Matt O’Connor indicated that both would go for scans.

Beware the wounded the beast - or for the first 40 minutes against Castres, the wounded Tigers - as Leicester put in a dominant showing to score four tries within a 20-minute period to secure their try bonus point by the 34th minute.

After their losing bonus point defeat at the hands of Racing in Paris last weekend, Tigers were ruthless in pursuit of both a win and try bonus point.

O’Connor said: “We felt that we under-performed and wanted to take our game to the next level against Castres. The lads were pretty excited to get back at home and put out a performance that they could hang their hat on and make a statement about our intentions in the competition.”

Telusa Veainu touched down for the hosts