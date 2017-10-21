Leicester 54 Castres 29: Tigers show ruthless streak to earn crushing victory
The game of two halves cliché was very apt as Leicester Tigers blew away Castres in the opening stanza of their Champions Cup encounter to secure a try bonus point. However, there was nothing routine about the second half, which saw the visitors score four tries to come away with their own try bonus point.
At the end of the breathless encounter, a total of 11 tries were scored with both man-of-the-match Leicester’s Telusa Veainu and Castres’ David Smith both scoring hat-tricks.
Despite Leicester fading in the final 20 minutes, they still come out of the encounter as pool four leaders with Munster beating Racing 14-7 in Thomond Park.
Injury continues to be a talking point as both Matt Toomua and Ellis Genge, who in the first half made a very strong case for England selection during the autumn Tests, had to leave the field due to injury. Toomua did damage to his knee, while it was Genge’s ankle that saw him limp off. Head coach Matt O’Connor indicated that both would go for scans.
Beware the wounded the beast - or for the first 40 minutes against Castres, the wounded Tigers - as Leicester put in a dominant showing to score four tries within a 20-minute period to secure their try bonus point by the 34th minute.
After their losing bonus point defeat at the hands of Racing in Paris last weekend, Tigers were ruthless in pursuit of both a win and try bonus point.
O’Connor said: “We felt that we under-performed and wanted to take our game to the next level against Castres. The lads were pretty excited to get back at home and put out a performance that they could hang their hat on and make a statement about our intentions in the competition.”
The visitors, despite consistently competing at the top level of European club, have proved the stereotype of French sides competing poorly having not picked up an away win against Premiership opposition in the Heineken Cup or Champions Cup since beating Harlequins back in 2001. This was the first European encounter between the two sides.
Yet, in the opening minutes Castres showed some endeavour with South African-born French international scrum-half Rory Kockott exchanging penalty kicks with George Ford, who opened the scoring with a penalty after a minute.
Under the watchful gaze of Eddie Jones and the England management team, Ford along with Jonny May, who scored a brace of tries, Ben Youngs, Tom Youngs and Genge all put down their statement of intent ahead of the upcoming Tests against Argentina, Australia and Samoa.
Tigers grew in confidence after Jonny May scored his side’s opening try off the back of a superb kick from Tongan No 8 Sione Kalamafoni, causing Castres to wither from 20 minutes on. Ben Youngs went in for a try under the posts at 25 minutes.
The one-way traffic continued and after more good work in attack from Genge, another Tongan in the New Zealand-born full-back Veainu shone scoring his first try. Veainu both secured the try bonus point and his brace on the 34th minute.
Leicester came out of the blocks quickly in the second half with May crossing for his brace just two minutes in, while Veainu sealed his hat-trick soon after to go 47-3 ahead, adhering to O’Connor’s plan to put in a full 80-minute performance. Instead became a 60-minute performance.
“We wanted to continue on where we left off in the second half and we haven’t put together a quality 80 minutes. We need to start the second half big and I thought we got that for the first 15, 18 minutes of the second half but we dropped away in the end.”
However, it was Castres’ turn to show their teeth in what descended into a frantic second half upon Leicester’s blindside Valentino Mapapalangi being sent to the sin bin by Irish referee George Clancy, with No 8 Alex Tulou crashing over for his side’s first try of the half.
The hosts came back for their seventh try of the match via wing Nick Malouf, but it would be opposition wing David Smith who would leave a lasting impression on the match scoring a hat-trick in just over 12 minutes.
Samoan Smith, who was a Champions Cup winner with Toulon, struck for his first at 65 minutes. A combination of Leicester tiring and switching off mentally, along with Castres showing the same tenacity from their draw against Munster, created a poor closing period from the hosts, which O’Connor lamented.
“We would have been more than happy to have it stop at 60. That would have been a better result. We’ve got to make sure that we’re better at home. There was a softness in defence that is nowhere near standards and we have to make sure that doesn’t continue. It was disappointing to give them the bonus point.”