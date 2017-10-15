Will Leicester Tigers' point prove to be a real bonus?
How significant is Leicester's losing bonus point?
It was telling that when John Lacey blew the final whistle, neither set of players celebrated. Leicester had lost while Racing, despite scoring three tries before the half-hour mark, failed to secure an attacking bonus point.
As Matt O’Connor, the Leicester head coach, stated afterwards, bonus points take on huge importance by the time rounds five and six come along and qualification hangs in the balance. Hence it can be argued that this was a better result for Leicester than it was for Racing.
Although Leicester have not won away in Europe since 2015, this result - and it was a battling performance - at least redresses the horror shows of last season when they lost 43-0 at home to Glasgow and 34-3 away to Racing.
“Walking into that changing room, the demons were there from last season,” Tom Youngs, the captain said. “Those two weeks were probably the worst in my career to be honest. They were dark, dark times but we got through them and we are definitely going in the right direction now.”
What has O'Connor changed from last season?
The arrivals of George Ford and Jonny May, together with the return to fitness of Matt Toomua, have allowed Leicester to play with a lot more width. Ford and Toomua rank among the very best passers in Europe so it is little wonder that May has profited, taking his tally to seven tries in seven games on Saturday after another sumptuous Toomua assist.
Yet as much attention as that triumvirate has received, back-row Sione Kalamafoni may rank as the club’s canniest bit of business, providing a gainline-breaking ball carrier that they sorely lacked last season. The old adage about earning the right to go wide remains as true as ever.
As well as different personnel, there also seems to be a new-found resilience about the Tigers. When Leicester wobbled last season, they invariably collapsed. Against Racing, they were again on the ropes, conceding three tries in 11 first-half minutes, but they found a way to weather the storm.
“We know we have to come to tough places and dig deep and stay in the fight for the whole 80 minutes to get a point,” Youngs said. “Matt is a very experienced coach. He understands Europe and he understands the Premiership. He is getting the team ticking along. We are probably more organised than we were last year. No offence to the coaches last year, but that’s probably the reality. We are a better team.”
Is there a harder player to defend against than Nakarawa?
Leicester knew what to expect from Leone Nakarawa. The analysts had clipped the footage, a plan had been concocted to contain the 6ft 7in second row’s offloading game, the players had their instructions and still Nakarawa ran riot, scoring one try and creating two others.
He was quite simply unplayable. At times, there were three or four Tigers hanging off him but the human octopus made them seem like infants as he held the ball aloft one-handed waiting for support to arrive.
“We talked about it during the week that he is a hell of a player,” Youngs said. “However tall he is when he puts his hand in the air he is that much taller at offloading.”
There may be better all-round second rows and Sonny Bill Williams may just give him a run for his money in the outrageous offloading stakes, but Nakarawa must rank as the most unique and dangerous of opponents.
“There’s probably not anyone like him,” Youngs said. “He is probably the best offloader there is. He is unbelievable.”
What do the Tigers need to do next?
Beat Castres at home on Saturday, which should be a formality given the French club's terrible away form. Again the real prize will be an attacking bonus point.
Even if both Matt Smith and May dropped the ball in diving for the corner against Racing, this Tigers back line is more than capable of scoring four tries or more against a team in 11th place in the Top 14.
Perhaps of great concern to O’Connor will be the manner in which the Leicester pack were dominated at the maul, a traditional strength. For all the subtlety of their back division, sometimes there is no substitute for size, and this may constrain their broader European ambitions.