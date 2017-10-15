Will Leicester Tigers' point prove to be a real bonus?

How significant is Leicester's losing bonus point?

It was telling that when John Lacey blew the final whistle, neither set of players celebrated. Leicester had lost while Racing, despite scoring three tries before the half-hour mark, failed to secure an attacking bonus point.

As Matt O’Connor, the Leicester head coach, stated afterwards, bonus points take on huge importance by the time rounds five and six come along and qualification hangs in the balance. Hence it can be argued that this was a better result for Leicester than it was for Racing.

Although Leicester have not won away in Europe since 2015, this result - and it was a battling performance - at least redresses the horror shows of last season when they lost 43-0 at home to Glasgow and 34-3 away to Racing.

“Walking into that changing room, the demons were there from last season,” Tom Youngs, the captain said. “Those two weeks were probably the worst in my career to be honest. They were dark, dark times but we got through them and we are definitely going in the right direction now.”

