Leicester's new signing George Ford ready to play a starring role against former club Bath this weekend

Never go back, the saying goes, although George Ford’s return to his first senior club Leicester after four years away at Bath is in a different bracket to, say, Floyd Mayweather emerging from retirement to cash in against Conor McGregor, or Jose Mourinho and Wayne Rooney resuming their careers at Chelsea and Everton respectively.

Ford was always an early developer, having been tipped for high honours since his early teens, but he was far from a fully-formed fly-half when he quit Leicester for Bath as an as yet uncapped 20-year-old in 2013, to join his father Mike, the then head coach at The Rec.

Now Ford junior is a Tiger again, with 37 England caps to his name and a lofty status that obliged Leicester to fork out cash in addition to the swap of Freddie Burns to Bath to secure his signing. Ford is expected to bring commanding maturity to a Tigers backline that, on paper, reads like a Barbarians who’s who of all the talents, as he makes his Premiership re-appearance in the Leicester green, red and white against – guess who? – Bath at Welford Road on Sunday.

“George has slotted in like he’s never been away,” says Ben Youngs, the 27-year-old Leicester scrum-half whose partnership with Ford has been a feature of England’s back-to-back Six Nations Championship titles in 2016 and 2017.

“He’s a lot more mature, a lot more experienced, and he’s very hungry to contribute and succeed. He doesn’t see it as a stepping stone to England, he sees it as succeeding at Leicester and winning trophies. That’s great and his mindset and attitude is absolutely key to driving this whole club forward.”

Jonny May, the England wing from Gloucester, and Australian Sevens star Nick Malouf have pitched up at Leicester with Ford and his brother Joe to join the fit-again Matt Toomua, Manu Tuilagi, Telusa Veainu and Mat Tait among the backs. And while Leicester fans enjoyed a highly-promising first sight of this spectacular line-up in a 40-14 win over Ospreys in a friendly at Welford Road a week ago, they know the stardust will quickly dissipate if injuries strike as savagely again as they did to Toomua, the graceful Australian playmaker, so soon after his arrival in the summer of 2016.

As for Tuilagi, his painfully regular trips to the treatment table have been accompanied by silly scrapes off the field; most recently an alleged drinking session that saw him and Sale’s Denny Solomona sent home early from an England training camp.

Youngs describes the Toomua-Tuilagi centre combination as looking “lovely” in training, with Toomua’s “subtle touches” rubbing off on his powerfully-built team-mate. “It’s been such a waste of talent for them to be stuck in the stands,” says Young. “All that rehab and hard work, doing countless squats to get their knees right, is paying off.”

Ford himself said a couple of weeks ago that Leicester now have “strong, elusive runners, they are all finishers and they are all eager to get their hands on the ball and have lots of involvement in the game.”

And he asserted that “the game has changed” during his time at Bath. “As a No.10 now, you just can't sit in the pocket and kick corners. You have got to be able to go to the line a little bit, be a threat yourself, put people in space and manage the game. You've got to be strong defensively, and then there are the other bits such as the goal-kicking.”

