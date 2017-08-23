Leicester boss Shakespeare expects Slimani and Musa stay

The African stars were in superb form as the Foxes brushed aside the Red and White Wizards in a Football League Cup outing

Leicester City coach, Craig Shakespeare expects the duo of Islam Slimani and Ahmed Musa to stay with the Foxes following their impressive display in a Football League Cup Second Round encounter with Sheffield United.

The Algerian scored a brace while the Nigerian sealed the victory as King Power Stadium outfit defeated Chris Wilder’s men 4-1 on Tuesday.

Hull City are reported to be interested in Musa while Slimani is not lacking interests in Europe but the gaffer wants them to ‘carry on’ as they continue their campaign in the tough English top-flight.

"It was important to give the fringe players, or those who haven't played, some game time and when you do that you hope they'll respond in the right way,” Craig Shakespeare told Skysports.

"I thought the team responded really well. They're part of the squad and they carry on.

"We'll need everyone as we go along because it's a tough old season in the Premier League and whether it's a loss of form, a change of tactics or injuries, you have all that to contend with."

Leicester will travel to Old Trafford as they lock horns with Manchester United in the English top-flight clash on Saturday.