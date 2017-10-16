Leicester City 1 West Brom 1: Mahrez cancels out Chadli magic

Leicester City snatched a draw against West Brom thanks to Riyad Mahrez's first goal of the season.

A late goal from Riyad Mahrez earned Leicester City a 1-1 draw against West Brom in Monday's Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

The Algeria international rifled home with 10 minutes left to cancel out Nacer Chadli's brilliant opener and earn his side a second draw in a row.

Leicester went into the match just two points off the foot of the table and without a Premier League win at home against the Baggies, but they looked the more likely to find the breakthrough in a dreary first hour.

Danny Simpson came close and Mahrez wasted a glorious chance before Chadli at last produced a moment of real quality, smashing his side's first shot on target into the net from distance.

Leicester pushed hard in the closing stages and Mahrez eventually proved the hero, steering home from inside the penalty area after West Brom failed to clear their lines.

The result might just reduce some pressure on Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare, whose side have won only once in their last 11, although they remain in 18th place and two points adrift of safety.

These teams had managed only three wins between them in the league this season before Monday's meeting and that was reflected in a deeply cautious first half-hour, in which there were only two wayward shots to speak of.

The first chance of note fell to Simpson 10 minutes before the break, the full-back blasting a half-volley goalwards following a corner that was beaten away well by Boaz Myhill, who was starting in goal for West Brom due to a knee injury picked up by Ben Foster.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho were seeing little of the ball, the England striker managing to head one half-chance over via a deflection, but Leicester's less likely scorers continued to threaten and Harry Maguire forced Myhill into another good low stop just after half-time.