Leicester City's Christmas TV clash with Manchester United will not be played on December 24

Leicester's Christmas TV encounter with Manchester United will not be played on December 24 but is being moved to a late kick-off.

Jose Mourinho's United are set to face Leicester at 7.45pm on Saturday December 23, in a move likely to prove controversial with supporters of both clubs.

The Premier League are believed to have intervened over plans from Sky and BT Sport to televise at least one game on Christmas Eve, with Liverpool's trip to Arsenal and Chelsea at Everton under consideration.

But it is understood that Arsenal's game at the Emirates will now be played on Friday, December 22, as revealed by The Telegraph, with Leicester hosting United the following day.

Confirmation of the Christmas TV games is expected later today, with Everton-Chelsea also widely expected to be played on either the Friday or Saturday.

