Leicester City's Iheanacho doubtful for Brighton game

Due to a toe problem, the 20-year-old summer signing didn’t take part in the Foxes training session ahead of the Seagull's visit

Kelechi Iheanacho is a doubt for Leicester City's game against Brighton and Hove Albion, according to manager Craig Shakespeare.

The Nigeria international is having issues with his toe and the Foxes gaffer is keen on protecting his summer signing from aggravating the injury in Saturday's English topflight tie.

“He didn’t [train yesterday]. He’s had a bit of discomfort with his toe, so we’ve taken him out of that. I’ll make a late decision tomorrow (Saturday) morning, but we’ve been able to extend his fitness because of the discomfort he’s got,” Shakespeare told club website

“He’s been to see a specialist and we’re trying to give him enough time to recover from it. It’s been very hard because he’s been behind the fitness levels because of his late start with us. We’re giving him every opportunity to get his fitness levels up.

“We’ll make a late decision on that in the morning. He can run but not at full pelt. If he strikes a ball and he catches it wrong on his toe that’s a problem because he’s getting a lot of discomfort. We’re trying to manage that as best we can.

“It’s a natural thing for most players in terms of seeing a specialist in that area. It’s really just a second opinion.”