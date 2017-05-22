Leicester City's Ndidi looking forward to next season

The 20-year-old is pleased with the Foxes finish in the English topflight, and he is anticipating the start of another season

Wilfred Ndidi is looking forward to the commencement of another season after a solid finish with Leicester City.

Craig Shakespeare’s men ended their English Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth – to end the season in 12th position after a shaky start.

Since his move from Genk in January, Ndidi has been an instant hit for the Foxes racking up three goals in 17 appearances. Aside from this, he was named club’s Best Young Player of the outgoing season.

The 20-year-old started in all 36 games he featured in this term [Genk & Leicester City], and he is already weighing in on next season’s challenge.

‘The good thing is we are safe, looking forward to next season. Over 58 games in all competitions in 2016/2017 for me. #itcanonlybeGod,’ Ndidi tweeted.

The good thing is we are safe, looking forward to next season. Over 58 games in all competitions in 2016/2017 for me. #itcanonlybeGod — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) May 21, 2017

The King Power Stadium giants ended the season without a silverware despite their participation in the Champions League, FA Cup, English League Cup and Premier League.