Leicester City's Puel unveils plan to make Mahrez stay

The Foxes handler is upbeat on keeping the 26-year-old despite his desire to move away from the King Power Stadium in the next transfer window

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has disclosed that one of his responsibilities is to seduce and keep wantaway Riyad Mahrez at the King Power Stadium.

Mahrez handed in a transfer request last campaign but could not a secure away from Leicester before the end of the summer transfer window.

With the incoming January transfer window, Puel admitted the Algerian’s frustration and he is eager to convince him to stay at the King Power Stadium.

“It is down to me to make these players want to stay by the fact we are playing good football. I want them to be happy here. I have always got to attract them, to seduce them,” Puel told DailyMail.

“It is down to me to create that ambience and that environment where these players want to thrive and stay and be happy and to enjoy themselves and their football and the plans that we have.

“It is normal for a player, they win the Championship, they play Champions League, of course sometimes there is disappointment, frustration because now they know the high level.

“We work together and step by step to improve to find again this level, this possibility, this ambition, to find these good results.”

Mahrez is set to make his tenth league appearance when the Foxes welcome Everton to the King Power Stadium on Sunday.