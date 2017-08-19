Leicester City's Shakespeare thumbs up Mahrez professionalism

Despite doubts over his future, the 26-year-old was in hand to help the foxes clinch their first victory in the 2018/2019 English topflight

Leicester City manager, Craig Shakespeare has saluted the ‘professionalism’ of want-away Riyad Mahrez after he put up an impressive display in the Foxes’ 2-0 win over the newly promoted side, Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter.

Serie A side, AS Roma are on the heels of the former Le Havre player for a possible summer switch to Stadio Olimpico and Mahrez has not allow this to affect his performance for the Foxes.

The winger provided the assist that helped Harry Maguire seal victory for the King Power Stadium outfit and Shakespeare has insisted that the Algerian will continue to be considered if he remains focused.

"I've spoken about Riyad on many occasions in terms of his focus, his professionalism - and you saw today what he's capable of," Shakespeare told Sky Sports

"While he remains focused and professional, he will always be considered for selection."

Leicester City are ninth on the English topflight and will face leaders Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 26.