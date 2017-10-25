Leicester City confirm appointment of Claude Puel as manager

Claude Puel is expected to be installed as the new Leicester City manager - PA

Claude Puel has been confirmed as the new manager of Leicester City, in a move which has polarised opinion with the club's supporters.

Four months after his departure from Southampton, Puel is returning to the Premier League after emerging as the "outstanding candidate" following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare.

Leicester had initially targeted a high-profile appointment, with Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Thomas Tuchel all in their sights, but Puel impressed Leicester's board in two separate interviews and has agreed a two-and-and-a-half year deal at the King Power Stadium.

Puel, 56, was dismissed by Southampton in June despite the Frenchman guiding the club to the League Cup Final and an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, amid reports of fall-outs with senior players and issues over his conservative style of play.

The appointment is understood to have left some Leicester players "surprised", many of whom were angry over Shakespeare's sacking this month, while supporters appear to be split on Puel being named as the third manager of the year.

Puel was sacked by Southampton just 133 days ago