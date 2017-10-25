Leicester City confirm appointment of Claude Puel as manager
Claude Puel has been confirmed as the new manager of Leicester City, in a move which has polarised opinion with the club's supporters.
Four months after his departure from Southampton, Puel is returning to the Premier League after emerging as the "outstanding candidate" following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare.
Leicester had initially targeted a high-profile appointment, with Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini and Thomas Tuchel all in their sights, but Puel impressed Leicester's board in two separate interviews and has agreed a two-and-and-a-half year deal at the King Power Stadium.
Puel, 56, was dismissed by Southampton in June despite the Frenchman guiding the club to the League Cup Final and an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, amid reports of fall-outs with senior players and issues over his conservative style of play.
The appointment is understood to have left some Leicester players "surprised", many of whom were angry over Shakespeare's sacking this month, while supporters appear to be split on Puel being named as the third manager of the year.
Yet Leicester are confident that his appointment, first reported by Telegraph Sport last week, will prove a significant coup, from the club who surprised us all by recruiting Claudio Ranieri two years ago.
Crucially, Shakespeare's assistant Michael Appleton - who has managed successive wins over Swansea, and Leeds in the Carabao Cup - is staying on to maintain continuity.
Leicester's vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said:“When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit. “Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive.
"He quickly emerged as the outstanding candidate and I am delighted we will have the opportunity to reinforce our long-term vision, aided significantly by his expertise.”
Puel succeeded Ronald Koeman at Southampton last year and although he led the club to a Wembley final, where they were beaten by Manchester United, his departure was not seen as a shock.
His style of football, seen as defensive and negative, frustrated Southampton supporters while he collected 17 points fewer than they had in the previous campaign under Koeman.
But his record in France, winning the title with Monaco and leading Lyon to three third-placed finishes, was recognised by the Leicester board who are anxious to end their reputation as strugglers, after winning the league in 2016.
Puel said: “It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own.
"The opportunity to help the club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”
Appleton has opted to stay as Puel's assistant in a move which will be popular within the dressing room. After leaving his post as Oxford United manager in June, he has proved an influential figure and will now be crucial in helping Puel succeed on his return to English football.
Puel's first game will be Sunday's Premier League encounter with Everton.