Leicester City earned more money from last season's Champions League than Real Madrid
Leicester City earned more money for their Champions League run last season than Real Madrid did for winning it, it was revealed on Friday.
Shock 2016 Premier League champions Leicester received €81.7m (£73.2m) for reaching the quarter-finals during their debut campaign in the world’s biggest club competition.
Real Madrid were paid €81m (£72.6m) after becoming the first team to defend the Champions League.
Runners-up Juventus were the only club to earn more than Leicester after being awarded €110.4m euros (£98.6m).
In total, teams taking part in the Champions League shared €1.396bn (£1.25bn) in payments from Uefa.
Manchester United’s Europa League triumph, meanwhile, saw them paid €44.5m (£40m) - more than double any other club in last season’s second-tier competition.
Of the other Premier League teams in Europe in 2016-17, Arsenal, who were humiliated 10-2 by Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League, were paid €64.6m (£58m).
Manchester City, who also lost in the first knockout round after coming through the play-offs, earned €50.2m (£45m).
Tottenham took home €43.2m euros (£39m) after failing to get out of the group stages. Celtic, who also failed to progress from their group, were paid €31.7m (£28m).
Each club was guaranteed a minimum payment of €12.7m for participating in the Champions League proper and earned €1.5m per win and €500,000 per draw.
Further bonuses were paid for each knockout round reached: €6m for the last 16, €6.5m for the quarter-finals, €7.5m for the semi-finals, €11m for the runners-up in the final and €15.5m for the winners.
Most of the remaining cash was distributed according to the value of the television deal in each country and other factors.