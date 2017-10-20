Leicester City earned more money from last season's Champions League than Real Madrid

Leicester City earned more money for their Champions League run last season than Real Madrid did for winning it, it was revealed on Friday.

Shock 2016 Premier League champions Leicester received €81.7m (£73.2m) for reaching the quarter-finals during their debut campaign in the world’s biggest club competition.

Real Madrid were paid €81m (£72.6m) after becoming the first team to defend the Champions League.

Runners-up Juventus were the only club to earn more than Leicester after being awarded €110.4m euros (£98.6m).

In total, teams taking part in the Champions League shared €1.396bn (£1.25bn) in payments from Uefa.

Real Madrid became the first club to defend the Champions League

Manchester United’s Europa League triumph, meanwhile, saw them paid €44.5m (£40m) - more than double any other club in last season’s second-tier competition.