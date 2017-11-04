Leicester City’s Mahrez delighted with Stoke City goal

Riyad Mahrez is delighted to have found the back of the net in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Stoke City in Saturday’s English Premier League game.

The Foxes took the lead courtesy Vicente Iborra in the 33rd minute but Xherdan Shaqiri levelled matters for the hosts three minutes later.

The Algeria international restored the lead for Claude Puel’s side in the 60th minute but Peter Crouch’s headed goal from Shaqiri’s corner with 13 minutes left to play ensured the match finished all square.

This was just Mahrez’s second league goal of the season in 11 appearances and he took to social media to express his happiness at getting a goal while hailing the fans for their support.